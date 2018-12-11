President of Artsakh visits construction site of conciliar Church of Intercession in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan today visited the construction site of the conciliar Church of the Intercession in capital Stepanakert and got acquainted with works carried out so far, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, mayor of Stepanakert Suren Grigoryan, minister of municipal engineering Karen Shahramanyan and other officials accompanied the President.

