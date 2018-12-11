Arrested MP continues denying any wrongdoing as court expected to deliver verdict on extending pre-trial detention

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The court hearing on extending the pre-trial arrest of MP Manvel Grigoryan has ended, the retired general’s lawyer Arsen Mkrtchyan told reporters.

He said the court went to the chambers to make the verdict, that will be published later today.

He said Grigoryan has delivered a statement in court, denying any wrongdoing.

“An ambulance arrived for him, because his health deteriorated drastically, with growing blood sugar indicators”, the attorney said.

He said he has filed a motion requesting the MP’s release on a 20,000,000 dram bail.

Asked how Grigoryan is going to pay the money if granted bail, given the fact that all his assets are frozen, the lawyer noted that his client is a veteran and has friends who are ready to post the bail.

The prosecution has requested the court to extend the pre-trial detention of retired general Manvel Grigoryan by another two months.

Grigoryan, a Member of Parliament, was stripped of immunity by parliament in June and placed under arrest in suspicion of illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

Spokesperson for the general prosecution Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS that the court is currently holding a hearing on the extension of the arrest.

The MP’s lawyers have numerously raised concerns regarding his health condition in jail.

At the time of his arrest Grigoryan also served as president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteers, but was later ousted by the board of the organization amid highly scandalous accusations.

Law enforcement agencies found a private zoo, a car collection, huge amounts of weapons and ammunition, as well as embezzled military supplies and donations in his compound.

