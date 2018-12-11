Armenian President to attend inauguration ceremony of new President of Georgia
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s official delegation led by President Armen Sarkissian will attend the inauguration ceremony of newly-elected President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili in the city of Telavi on December 16, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
