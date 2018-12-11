Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 December

Armenian President to attend inauguration ceremony of new President of Georgia


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s official delegation led by President Armen Sarkissian will attend the inauguration ceremony of newly-elected President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili in the city of Telavi on December 16, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan    




