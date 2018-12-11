Voting was held in peace atmosphere - Ombudsman on snap parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The voting of the December 9 snap parliamentary elections was held in calm atmosphere, without tension, Nune Hovsepyan, head of the Public Relations department at the Office of Human Rights Defender, told Armenpress, conveying the position of the Ombudsman.

“During the whole election process the Ombudsman’s staff had a productive cooperation with the Passport and Visa Department of the Police, as well as with the Headquarters aimed at solving the issues voiced by the citizens. A special attention was paid on non-obstruction of the activities of observers and reporters”, she said.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9.

