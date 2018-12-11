Russian serviceman arrested in Gyumri involuntary manslaughter case

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A Russian military serviceman has been arrested in connection with the death of a cleaning lady in Gyumri, general prosecution spokesperson Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

She did not specify if the serviceman is from the 102nd Russian military base stationed in the city.

“A Russian serviceman has been arrested in the woman’s [manslaughter]case,” Khachatryan said.

The criminal case was launched on aggravated assault leading to involuntary manslaughter.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan