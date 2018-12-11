Australia recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Australian government has decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, NEWSru Israel reported citing Australian media.

But Australia won’t shift its embassy to Jerusalem, it will rather open a consulate in the city.

Currently, the embassies of USA and Guatemala operate in Jerusalem.

Paraguay had shifted its embassy to the city but after a few months re-located it back to Tel Aviv.

Brazil has also said it intends to move its embassy there.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan