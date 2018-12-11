Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 December

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accepts new Armenian ambassador’s credentials


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad has accepted the credentials of the new Armenian Ambassador Tigran Gevorkyan, SANA news agency reported.

The credentials ceremony also featured the new Venezuelan ambassador to Syria.

President al-Assad then held a meeting with the ambassadors, wishing good luck in their mission.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




