EU’s Hahn congratulates Pashinyan on election victory

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Johannes Hahn‏, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, congratulated Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on victory in the December 9 snap parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

“Congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan on his election victory. Looking forward to continue good cooperation on implementation of CEPA to the benefit of Armenian citizens. Now swift government formation will be crucial to maintain positive momentum for further reforms”, Johannes Hahn sad on Twitter.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9.

Based on the preliminary results, 3 political forces have been elected to the parliament: Pashinyan’s My Step alliance – 70.44% of votes, Prosperous Armenia – 8.27% and Bright Armenia - 6.37%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan