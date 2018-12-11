Armenia’s economic activity rate increased continuously compared to 2017

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity rate increased by 6% in the first ten months of 2018 against the same period of 2017, according to the data of the National Statistical Committee, reports Armenpress.

In particular, the economic activity index increased by 11.6% in January 2018 compared to January 2017. In February 2018 the figure rose by 8.8%, in March - 10.9% and April – 7.1%. In June the economic activity rate increased by 9.8%, and in July by 11.1%.

The growth this year in August comprised 5% compared to August 2017. The figure decreased by 0.2% only in September compared to September 2017.

This year in October the economic activity index increased by 3% compared to October 2017. Compared to the first ten months of 2017, overall, the economic activity rate has increased by 6%.

Reported by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan