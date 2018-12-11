Thailand lifts ban on political activities

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Thailand’s National Council for Peace and Order has lifted the ban on political gatherings and support for political activities, Bangkok Post reports.

The move, however, will not affect prosecution of earlier violations, the newspaper said.

"Political parties should be able to campaign to present their policies," Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said in the order.

The country’s electoral commission has scheduled the general election to take place on February 24, 2019.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan