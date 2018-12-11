Iran confirms conducting ballistic missile test fires

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian military has confirmed it has conducted test fires of ballistic missiles.

Commander of the Iranian air force General Amir Ali Khachizade said the latest test fire “had important significance”, according to Fars news agency. He said Iran is conducting 40-50 test fires yearly.

Earlier the Iranian military had said it doesn’t need anyone’s permission to carry out the test fires.

The statement came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iran’s latest missile tests violated the UNSC 2231 resolution.

