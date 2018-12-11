Election results are obliging for political forces elected to Parliament - Speaker Babloyan's message 

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan addressed congratulatory message on the December 9 snap parliamentary elections, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots, dear colleagues, one of the key events in the new history of the Republic of Armenia – the snap elections of the National Assembly, is over. Regardless of the disagreements between the political forces, their competition and decisive fight, such an atmosphere has been formed during this period which enabled the citizen of Armenia to make a decision and outline his/her future expectations and dreams by that. The election results are as pleasing for the political forces elected to the Parliament as they are obliging because by receiving the trust of the voters the political forces must always remember that they have assumed the commitment to exercise the expectations and dreams of the same voters which they should do with a great responsibility.

I hope you will succeed. Dear colleagues, I congratulate you on the formation of the new Parliament and wish you new achievements and success in the future legal activities for the sake of Armenia’s strengthening, security of Artsakh and welfare of our people”.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9.

Based on the preliminary results, 3 political forces have been elected to the parliament: My Step alliance – 70.44% of votes, Prosperous Armenia – 8.27% and Bright Armenia - 6.37%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan