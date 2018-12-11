Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 December

18-year-old Yerevan woman charged for stabbing underage boy


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. An 18-year-old woman has been charged for stabbing a 17-year-old boy in Yerevan, the investigative committee said.

The incident took place early evening on December 3 in the pedestrian tunnel that leads to the Hrazdan Gorge from Saryan Street.

A hospital contacted police at 19:15 on having received the young man with a stabbing wound to the chest. The victim is a local of Yerevan.

Police were quick to identify the suspect, an 18 year old woman from Yerevan.

According to the investigative committee, the stabbing occurred during a brawl involving more than ten people in the tunnel. The woman was together with her 7 friends when a fight broke out with the victim and his 3 friends.

The woman has been charged and released on a signature bond pending further proceedings.

Police are looking for the people that were present at the incident.

