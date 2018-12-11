Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 December

Electoral commission publishes signed voters lists


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission has published the voters lists of the December 9 parliamentary election.

Scanning and publishing the signed voters lists is a requirement under the electoral legislation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




