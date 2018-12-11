SWAT team, air support and 300+ officers crack down on Armenian-Georgian-Azerbaijani organized crime syndicate in France

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Gangsters from organized crime syndicates comprising Armenians, Georgians and Azerbaijanis have been arrested in Lyon, France, in an operation codenamed VORS 69-01, according to Gruziya Online.

The syndicates operated in France and Belgium, according to the report. Ten Georgian citizens have been placed under arrest, two of whom are said to be “thieves-in-law”.

The groups were engaged in burglary, grand theft, drug trafficking and counterfeiting documents.

More than 300 police officers from France, Belgium and Georgia were involved in the operation.

The operation included a SWAT unit, K9s and air support.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan