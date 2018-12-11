Exports soar, reach highest indicator in October

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian exports have grew significantly during the ten months of the current year against 2017’s same period, according to the statistical committee.

Official data shows October to have the highest exports volumes – worth a bit over $229,000,000.

In May 2018 the indicator was 24,6% more than last year’s same month.

In July, exports continued growing – totaling $210,000,000 – a 10,8% growth.

The export indicator dropped in September 15,5%, but in October it soared up to $229,003,000 – the highest number during the ten months period. It is also a 12,1% growth against last year’s same period.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan