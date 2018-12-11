Football Federation announces voting for Player of the Year, Coach of the Year categories
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia has announced the voting for the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year categories.
Only representatives of football clubs and the news media are entitled to vote.
The results are expected December 20.
Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Yura Movsisyan are among the 30 contenders for the award.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
