Roads update

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. As snowfalls are reported in several regions, transportation authorities are urging drivers to travel exclusively using winter tires.

The ministry of emergency situations said that roads are mostly passable across Armenia as of 10:20, December 11.

The Vardenyats Pass, however, is closed for cargo trucks with trailers.

The Sotk-Karvajar road is partly covered in clear ice.

According to Georgian transportation authorities the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

