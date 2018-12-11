Armenian President, Kazakh Ambassador discuss deepening humanitarian ties

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The sides touched upon the current agenda of the Armenian-Kazakh relations, and in particular the issues on deepening the humanitarian ties.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador and the people of Kazakhstan on their upcoming national day, the Independence Day of Kazakhstan.

