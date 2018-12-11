Aleppo schools introduce special methodology for affected children

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Public schools in Syria’s Aleppo are introducing special methodologies for working with children that were forced to live among militants for a long time previously.

Amin Hariri, a school principal from Aleppo, told reporters that the adaption process in difficult for the kids. “We have 2700 children studying in our school, 400 of whom lived in among militants,” Hariri said.

“The children were hostile at a time while speaking with us. But we were able to change their behavior in few months,” the principal added.

Earlier local authorities said that the Syrian government is planning to create rehabilitation centers, where children will be given psychological assistance.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan