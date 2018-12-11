Armenian military to modernize food supply process, announces test project

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia is seeking possible partners in a test project for involving a private company in the food supply and organization process at the military.

The military seeks to introduce modernized canteens with new equipment, that will serve food to soldiers also in on-duty combat positions and the field.

The project’s purpose is to ensure the diversity of the food, the quality and required calorie nutrition.

The private supplier will be tasked to organize the food supply for an average of 8000 soldiers for the test phase. Foreigners are also entitled to participate.

Interested candidates are encouraged to contact the ministry of defense.

