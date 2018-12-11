Chris Christie “strong option” for new White House chief of staff

YEREVAN, DECEBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Former Governor of US's New Jersey Chris Christie is among the candidates for White House chief of staff.

John Kelly's replacement was believed to be Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Nick Ayers, but Ayers pulled out of consideration over the weekend.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz tweeted Monday that the former governor is a strong option for the position that will be soon vacated.

"A source close to the WH says former NJ gov Chris Christie is also under consideration for Chief of Staff. The source said Christie is considered a 'strong option' at this point, adding Trump wants 'a functioning White House.’”



