12-year-old among victims of deadly apartment fire in Armenian town

YEREVAN, DECEBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Three people have died in an apartment fire in Stepanavan, a town in Armenia’s Lori Province.

Authorities said they received the fire call at 06:33, December 11.

First responders at the scene recovered the bodies of two victims, aged 36 and 59, from the burning apartment in a 2-storey wooden building. Two others, aged 26 and 12, were saved by the firefighters from the blaze. But the 12 year old died later in hospital, the ministry of emergency situations said.

The fire was extinguished at 07:25.

Authorities did not disclose the identities of the victims but initial reports suggest they are likely family members.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan