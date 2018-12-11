European Union looks forward to work with ‘democratically elected new Parliament and future Government’ of Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The European Union “looks forward to working with the democratically elected new Parliament and the future Government to deepen our political and economic relations based on the joint commitments of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement [CEPA]”, Maja Kocijancic, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Union External Action Service said in a statement.

“On 9 December, Armenia held early elections to the National Assembly, which were the first national elections after the political transition of April-May 2018.



As stated by the International Elections Observation Mission, these elections “were held with respect for fundamental freedoms and enjoyed broad public trust that needs to be preserved through further electoral reforms".



The European Union is committed to a stable, democratic and prosperous future of Armenia. The early parliamentary elections were important in terms of enhancing public trust towards the electoral process in Armenia. We expect all stakeholders to continue concerted efforts towards further democratisation and modernisation of the country.



We look forward to working with the democratically elected new Parliament and the future Government to deepen our political and economic relations based on the joint commitments of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement”, the statement said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s My Step Alliance won a landslide victory in the general election with 70,43 %.

Two other parties, Prosperous Armenia (BHK) and Luminous Armenia (LHK), were also elected to parliament with 8,27% and 6,37% votes respectively.

The former ruling party, the Republican Party (HHK), failed to garner the minimum required votes.

