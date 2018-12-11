Secretary Pompeo: China is the greatest threat US faces

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that over the five, ten, twenty-five year time horizon China presents the greatest challenge that the United States will face in the medium to long term, Interfax reported.

Asked whether China is the greatest threat to the West now, greater than Russia, greater than Iran, the Secretary of State said: “I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. Over the five, ten, twenty-five year time horizon, just by simple demographics and wealth, as well as by the internal system in that country, China presents the greatest challenge that the United States will face in the medium to long term”.

