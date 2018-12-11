Chancellor Merkel congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on victory in elections

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel sent a congratulatory letter to acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, reports Armenpress.

The letter runs as follows:

“Dear Mr. acting Prime Minister,

I warmly congratulate you on your victory in the elections.

The Federal Republic of Germany followed with a great interest the recent peaceful change in power in Armenia. We want to express our support to the implementation of reforms in Armenia and reaffirm the commitment reached during my visit to Yerevan on deepening our relations.

In this context I will be happy to meet with you in the nearest future”.



Early parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9.

Based on the preliminary results, 3 political forces have been elected to the parliament: My Step alliance – 70.44% of votes, Prosperous Armenia – 8.27% and Bright Armenia - 6.37%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan