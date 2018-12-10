“My step” sets to implementation of pre-election promises – Pashinyan congratulates forces that entered parliament

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Winner of early parliamentary elections of Armenia “My step” blocks sets to the implementation of pre-election promises, ARMENPRESS reports acting Prime Minister of Armenia, leader of “My step” blocks electoral list Nikol Pashinyan announced in a live broadcast on Facebook.

“Yesterday’s early parliamentary elections became the exclusive victory of democracy and people’s power in Armenia. The international observers that followed the elections gave unprecedented high assessment to the results of the elections, recording the fact that the elections were free, fair, transparent and democratic. This is an unprecedented situation in the history of the 3-rd republic. This is really the key achievement of the citizens of Armenia. These elections were important and exclusive in terms of recording the results of the non-violent, velvet, popular revolution that took place in April-May. I want to thank all the citizens that again gave their vote of confidence to us, to “My step” block. This vote of confidence is really binding and we acknowledge that time has come for us to work day and night for justifying the trust of the people. There is no doubt that we are fully committed to that mission”, Pashinyan said, adding that in the near future the formation of the National Assembly, its bodies and the Government will kick off and they will set to the implementation of all the pre-electoral promises.

Pashinyan also congratulated the other forces that have entered the parliament.

“I want to also congratulate Prosperous Armenia Party and Lusavor Hayastan Party (Luminous Armenia) for the results they recorded”, Pashinyan said, adding that “My step” block will try to represent also the citizens whose favored political forces did not enter the parliament. “There elections must become a new chance for national consolidation and unity”, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan