Nicolas Aznavour participates in Armenia’s early parliamentary elections
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Late Charles Aznavour’s junior son Nicolas Aznavour participated in early parliamentary elections of Armenia on December 9, ARMENPRESS reports Nouvelles d'Armenie’s reporter Jean Eckian wrote on his Facebook page.
“Charles Aznavour’s junior son Nicolas Aznavour who is a dual citizen of France and Armenia voted yesterday during Armenia’s parliamentary elections, which were victorious for the political force led by the hero of the “velvet revolution” Nikol Pashinyan”, he wrote.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
