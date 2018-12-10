His Holiness Garegin II considers snap parliamentary elections key milestone of domestic political developments 

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The snap parliamentary elections became an important milestone in the recent domestic political developments in Armenia, His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, said in the message addressed on yesterday’s election reports Armenpress.

“On December 9, snap parliamentary elections were held in our Homeland, becoming an important milestone in the recent internal political developments in Armenia. We convey our blessings to our beloved people and the parties, who participated in the parliamentary elections with the sense of responsibility towards the future. We extend our congratulations and best wishes to the "My Step" alliance; “Prosperous Armenia” and “Bright Armenia” parties, which deserved the trust of our people, bearing responsibility for the future of our country. We pray that the Almighty Lord grant successes to the newly elected Parliament activities, for the sake of strengthening our Homeland and building a better future”, the message says.

His Holiness Garegin II also stated that the Apostolic Church will, as usual, make every effort to strengthen our statehood, national solidarity and overcome internal and external challenges.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan