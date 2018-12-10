Lusavor Hayastan leader forecasts reformist parliament

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The newly elected parliament of Armenia will be a reformist parliament, and the Lusavor Hayastan Party will try to advance its agenda and resist the reforms that it thinks are dangerous, party leader Edmon Marukyan said today at a press conference

He said that all decisions made by the party have been a result of collegial discussions formed by principled and fundamental opinion.

“I am proud of the team with which Lusavor Hayastan party was founded and continues moving forward, and this team has not made any fundamentally wrong decision to date,” he said.

He said they have their own approaches regarding amending the parliament’s Rules of Procedure law and the structure of the government, and that they will present them step by step.

“We believe that if the parliamentary system will be transformed within the framework of our vision then our tools will be enhanced,” he said.

He said he will depart for France tomorrow to participate in the European parliamentary assembly session, and as a representative of the Yelk faction he will defend the principles and approaches that have been stipulated after the revolution.

“This will be my last mission connected with the Yelk bloc, which I have proudly fulfilled until the end,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan