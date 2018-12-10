May cancels Brexit vote amid fears of devastating defeat - report

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has called off a crucial vote in Parliament on whether to approve her Brexit deal, after being warned she was on course for a devastating defeat, Bloomberg reports citing a source familiar with the matter.

The vote in the House of Commons was due to be held on Tuesday evening but will now be rescheduled, according to the source of Bloomberg.

According to reports, the UK Prime Minister will deliver a press conference on the matter.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan