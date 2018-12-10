Defeated Republicans wish good luck to next parliament, say will continue working as extra- parliamentary force

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia, the former ruling party that failed to pass to parliament garnering below 5% votes in the general election, has wished good luck to winners of the election and the upcoming government. In a statement released today, the party said that the prospect of development and the security of the country and the people depend on the government that is due to be formed by the new parliament.

“We wish good luck to the forces that have passed to parliament and the government that is due to be formed by them, since our country’s and people’s security and prospect of development depends on this. The concerns voiced by us during the campaigning period didn’t have a campaigning nature, they rather expressed our deep disagreement in terms of the voiced approaches and initial visible steps regarding foreign, security and defense policy, social-economic trends, disruption of national values and most importantly the settlement of the Artsakh issue. We will continue our work in these directions as an extra-parliamentary force,” the Republican Party, the HHK, said in the statement.

At the same time, the party said that this tense domestic political competition shan’t excite the enemies of Armenia and Artsakh. “Regardless of all disagreements in the inter-party struggle, the Republican Party remains committed in solving the people’s issues and will continue firmly standing with our glorious Armed Forces”.

The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has released the preliminary results from all 2010 polling stations in the country of the general election vote.

According to the CEC, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s My Step Alliance has won a landslide victory with 70,43 % - with 884,456 votes.

The Republican Party of Armenia garnered only 4,70% - 59,059 votes.

Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party received 0,68%, with 8530 votes.

Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) Party received 8,27%, with 103,824 votes.

The ARF, or the Dashnaktsutyun, garnered 3,89% with 48,811 votes.

Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party got 6,37% - 80,024 votes.

2619 voters (0,50%) cast ballots for the Christian-People’s Rebirth Party.

The National Progress Party and the Menk (We) Alliance garnered 0,51% (6456 votes) and 2,00% (25,174) respectively.

Orinats Yerkir Party (Rule of Law) garnered 0,99% with 12,389 votes, and the Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party got 1,82% with 22,862 votes.

According to preliminary information the turnout was 48.63%.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan