President of Artsakh congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on convincing victory in early parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on December 10 sent a congratulatory letter to acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. Pashinyan,

On behalf of the people, authorities of the Republic of Artsakh and personally myself I congratulate you on the convincing victory of the alliance led by you in the snap parliamentary elections of Armenia.

I hope the new National Assembly and government will contribute to Armenia’s development and strengthening, preservation of Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora firm unity and implementation of pan-national programs.

The solution of issues facing our statehood and people, the further strengthening of defense and security system, ensuring socio-economic program, raising the living standards of the population are the main guidelines the activities of the two Armenian states and their political leaderships must be based on.

I wish you, all our sisters and brothers of Armenia peace, good health, success and victories for the glory of our homeland and people”.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9.

Based on the preliminary results, 3 political forces have been elected to the parliament: My Step alliance – 70.44% of votes, Prosperous Armenia – 8.27% and Bright Armenia - 6.37%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan