“Committed to our values and principles” – Lusavor Hayastan Party on being next opposition

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party has released a statement about the general election.

“The historic elections that took place in Armenia were the logical continuation of the country’s revolution, the main process of the capitalization of its values,” the party said.

“Lusavor Hayastan Party values the reality of organizing lawful elections, thanking the citizens that gave vote of confidence to our party. We consider this the public appreciation for our active three-year activity, proof that the Armenian society has an unconditional demand to build a truly liberal and European model state.

At the same time, the revolution ends with the December 9 elections and the country enters a phase of systematic and institutional reforms, where the parliament requires a counterbalance force having conceptual approaches.

The party said it is a civilizational and value-related opposition to the developed political majority.

“At the same time, we are concerned that even after the revolution major businesses and politics continue being a consequence of a chronically ill political system, the struggle against which will be one of the main priorities of our force”.

“We are committed to the values and principles adopted by Lusavor Armenia Party that are aimed at fulfilling systemic reforms and broad public consolidation around these values,” it added.

The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has released the preliminary results from all 2010 polling stations in the country of the general election vote.

According to the CEC, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s My Step Alliance has won a landslide victory with 70,43 % - with 884,456 votes.

The Republican Party of Armenia garnered only 4,70% - 59,059 votes.

Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party received 0,68%, with 8530 votes.

Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) Party received 8,27%, with 103,824 votes.

The ARF, or the Dashnaktsutyun, garnered 3,89% with 48,811 votes.

Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party got 6,37% - 80,024 votes.

2619 voters (0,50%) cast ballots for the Christian-People’s Rebirth Party.

The National Progress Party and the Menk (We) Alliance garnered 0,51% (6456 votes) and 2,00% (25,174) respectively.

Orinats Yerkir Party (Rule of Law) garnered 0,99% with 12,389 votes, and the Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party got 1,82% with 22,862 votes.

According to preliminary information the turnout was 48.63%.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan