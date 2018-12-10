Kocharyan’s lawyers claim court hasn’t given copy of arrest warrant

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers claim the court still has not provided them with the arrest warrant of the ex-Armenian leader.

Kocharyan’s attorneys said in a press release that the court has not given them the copy of the warrant with an argumentation that it isn’t ready yet.

According to the defense team of the former president, this pursues a goal to obstruct them from applying to the European Court of Human Rights as soon as possible.

On December 7, an appeals court ordered the arrest of Kocharyan.

The 2nd President of Armenia spent two weeks in jail in summer, but was eventually freed. But on Friday, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities by walking to the Yerevan NSS jail.

Kocharyan is charged with ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead during his final days as president.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan