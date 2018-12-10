Lusavor Hayastan’s Edmon Marukyan, PAP’s Eduard Babayan top district candidate vote

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Eduard Babayan, a candidate for parliament in the general election, has garnered most votes as a district candidate in the Prosperous Armenia party (PAP) with 7,472 votes.

The party has passed to parliament with 8,27 % votes, or 103,837 votes.

Davit Manukyan and Kajik Gevorgyan are next as district candidates with 4,560 and 3,371 votes respectively.

Other district candidates from the party are – Vardan Ghukasyan – 3,198 votes, Vardevan Grigoryan – 2,783 votes, Tigran Stepanyan – 2,166 votes, Artur Dallakyan – 2,121 votes, Naira Zohrabyan – 2,110 votes, Nora Arustamyan – 1,994 votes and Vanik Asatryan – 1,890 votes.

Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party’s district candidates having the most votes are – Edmon Marukyan with 4,450 votes, Mane Tandilyan with 3,636 votes and Vahram Avagyan with 2,146 votes. Lusavor Hayastan has passed to parliament with 80,049 votes, or 6,37%.

Other district candidates from the party are – Krist Marukyan – 2041 votes, Sarik Minasyan – 1963 votes, Edward Andreasyan – 1915 votes, Gevorg Gorgisyan - 1672 votes, Taron Simonyan – 1361 votes, Hayk Gevorgyan – 1233 votes and Gurgen Baghdasaryan with 1223 votes.

