My Step bloc’s Sasun Mikayelyan garners most votes as district candidate
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Sasun Mikayelyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Felix Tsolakyan from My Step Alliance have garnered the most votes as district candidates for parliament with 31,739; 25,550 and 24,172 votes respectively.
Garik Sargsyan, Alen Simonyan, Romanos Petrosyan, Sipan Pashinyan and Davit Gevorgyan are next with 22,604; 21,812; 20,934; 17,155 and 16,508 votes.
Aram Khachatryan and Suren Papikyan conclude the top ten with 15,038 and 14,885 votes.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
