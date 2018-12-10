CEC has not yet calculated distribution of seats among political forces elected to parliament

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission has not yet calculated the distribution of seats among the political forces who were elected to the parliament based on the preliminary results, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said during a press conference today, reports Armenpress.

“I will refrain from presenting any number on the distribution of seats, but we must take into consideration the fact that there are still functions to be done during which we will also touch upon these issues. After the implementation of these functions a decision will be adopted on the final results of the elections and the number of seats received by the forces will be mentioned. The Electoral Code has concrete timeframes regarding this”, he said.

He added that the current remarks on the calculations can be different from the final calculations. The CEC Chairman said there is a clearly regulated system for the calculation of seats.

“The first step determines the list of parties and alliances which have overcome the threshold, thereafter, the 105 seats are proportionally distributed among them, after which half of these seats will be given to the proportional list, the half to the district lists”, he said.

The results of the elections will be summed up on the 7th day after the voting. After summing up the results, the first session of the Parliament of 7th convocation will be announced.

