‘New National Assembly and Government will work within great dimension of responsibility’ – Sarkissian addresses nation on general election

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed the nation regarding the December 9 general election.

“I congratulate the My Step Alliance, the Prosperous Armenia and Luminous Armenia parties, which, by passing the threshold envisaged by law, will comprise the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia,” he said in an address published through his office.

“At the same time, I would like to thank all parties and alliances that took part in the election, as well as all citizens of Armenia who expressed their attitude toward the country’s future.

This election, as a nationwide political process, is the first since the great spring changes that took place in the country.

The new National Assembly and Government will work within a great dimension of responsibility. I wish them resoluteness and vigor on the path of fulfilling their plans.

The Fatherland is strengthened and its history is created through our daily painstaking work. It is our duty to contribute our full strengths for the benefit of the country and people, for the strong republics of Armenia and Artsakh, entire Armenians and all citizens of Armenia.

God save our country and people,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan