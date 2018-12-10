German rail workers initiate strikes
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. German rail workers have gone on a four-hour strike across the country, with all long-distance trains canceled, according to Deutsche Welle.
Workers announced strikes after salary talks failed to give results last week.
Regional trains are also heavily affected.
In the capital Berlin, no city trains (S-Bahn) are expected to run.
According to Deutsche Welle, the rail workers have walked off the job after pay talks between the country's main railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) and the EVG rail trade union broke down without agreement.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
