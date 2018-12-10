Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 December

Armenia highlights efforts for making UN Genocide Convention universal


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. 70 years since the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, there are still 45 countries that have to yet join it, Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in remarks at the III Against the Crime of Genocide Global Forum.

He added that each country ought to contribute efforts in making the convention a universal one.

Mnatsakanyan stressed that in 1948, by adopting the convention, the international community obliged to never allow this crime to happen.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




