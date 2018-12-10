Genocide as a crime has not disappeared from agenda of international discussions – Armenia’s acting FM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Genocide as a crime has not disappeared from the agenda of international discussions as the risk of genocides still exists, Armenia’s acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during “Against the Crime of Genocide” Global Forum in Yerevan on December 10, reports Armenpress.

In his remarks the acting FM said we are living in a rapidly changing world, a world of growing populism, radicalism and intolerance where the human rights are in the second place which is very dangerous. “We know that in the era of growing social networks, spread of ideas, also such ideas which spread intolerance, glorification of hatred, we are facing a challenge. The main goal of today’s Forum should be directed for solving these issues, I am looking forward to listen to the ideas, views which will include solutions by which we will enrich our arsenal in the frames of this fight”, he said.

The acting foreign minister reminded that in 2015 the UN made a decision during a general meeting on defining the international day for remembrance of genocide victims. “In 2005-2018 we have promoted the main efforts for the prevention of genocide. In 2015 Armenia brought one more contribution to the implementation of this process, in particularly by organizing this Global Forum, and I want to thank you all for coming to Armenia today”, he said, adding that the Forum is also attended by a representative group of scientific community, experts on Genocide studies, who gathered to develop the best prevention method by paying a special focus on education.

