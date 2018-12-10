No circumstances to doubt election outcome, says political analyst

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The results of the Sunday parliamentary election were expected, there was nothing surprising, according to political analyst Karen Kocharyan.

“We have a parliament that has three political forces, the dominating one being My Step Alliance, and the Prosperous Armenia and Luminous Armenia parties are the opposition”, he told ARMENPRESS.

“Time will show as to what extent these political forces will be able to counterbalance the My Step Alliance, but I’ve always said that the opposition will be born from the My Step Alliance,” he said.

Kocharyan said he doesn’t expect any post-electoral development. He argues that there are no circumstances to doubt the outcome.

Speaking about the political forces that failed to enter parliament, Kocharyan said these parties require changes within themselves.

“The fact that the traditional parties didn’t overcome the threshold speaks about the fact that if they aren’t rejecting their own tired faces, then the society is,” Kocharyan said.

The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has released the preliminary results from all 2010 polling stations in the country of the general election vote.

According to the CEC, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s My Step Alliance has won a landslide victory with 70,43 % - with 884,456 votes.

The Republican Party of Armenia garnered only 4,70% - 59,059 votes.

Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party received 0,68%, with 8530 votes.

Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) Party received 8,27%, with 103,824 votes.

The ARF, or the Dashnaktsutyun, garnered 3,89% with 48,811 votes.

Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party got 6,37% - 80,024 votes.

2619 voters (0,50%) cast ballots for the Christian-People’s Rebirth Party.

The National Progress Party and the Menk (We) Alliance garnered 0,51% (6456 votes) and 2,00% (25,174) respectively.

Orinats Yerkir Party (Rule of Law) garnered 0,99% with 12,389 votes, and the Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party got 1,82% with 22,862 votes.

According to preliminary information the turnout was 48.63%.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan