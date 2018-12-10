Artsakh marks Independence Referendum, Constitution Day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has congratulated the people of Artsakh on the NKR State Independence Referendum and Constitution Day of the country.

“Dear Artsakh people, on behalf of the republic’s authorities and myself personally I extend my cordial congratulations on the occasion of the NKR State Independence Referendum and Constitution Day. December the 10th has entered into the chronology of our people as a day of making pivotal decisions that have outlined the subsequent path for the development of our state.

These historical decisions have been adopted through nationwide referendums, unanimously in conformity with international norms and principles, strictly adhering to the letter and spirit of the law. Artsakh has made a decisive choice of building an independent and sovereign state on its soil, independently managing its destiny, remaining faithful to the unconditional supremacy of law and human rights, the principles of democracy, universal and national values.

The accomplishments of the independence years testify our determination and resoluteness to preserve and consolidate the freedom and independence gained by the blood of our brave sons, multiply the glorious victories forged by the efforts of all Armenians, since these values are sacred for the entire Armenian nation.

This path is indivertible and irreversible. From now on too, everything will be done for the continuous consolidation of our statehood, ensuring the security of the people, consistent strengthening of defensive capacity, development of the economy and increasing the living standards of the population.

Dear compatriots, I once again congratulate all of you on this significant holiday wishing peace, sound health, great success and all the best,” Sahakyan said in an address, according to his office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan