Trump selecting a candidate for White House Chief of Staff
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said he will soon make a decision over the candidate of the White House Chief of Staff, reports Armenpress.
“I am in the process of interviewing some really great people for the position of White House Chief of Staff. Fake News has been saying with certainty it was Nick Ayers, a spectacular person who will always be with our #MAGA agenda. I will be making a decision soon!”, Trump said on Twitter.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
