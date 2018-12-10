CEC presents preliminary results of 1045 polling stations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has presented preliminary results of 1045 polling stations.

ARMENPRESS reports the leader is “My Step” block with 369 thousand and 588 votes or 70.19%.

1 Republican Party of Armenia – 23004 votes or 4.37%

2 Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party – 3577 votes or 0.68%

3 Armenian Revolutionary Federation – 22498 votes or 4.27%

4 My Step block – 369588 votes or 70.19%.

5 Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party – 34219 votes or 6.5%

6 Christian-People’s Rebirth Party – 2619 votes or 0.5%

7 National Progress Party – 1814 votes or 0.34%

8 Menk (We) Alliance – 10734 votes or 2.04%

9 Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law) – 5514 votes or 1.05%

10 Sasna Tsrer pan-Armenian party – 9267 votes or 1.76%

11 Prosperous Armenia party – 43751 votes or 8.31%

