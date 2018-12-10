Pashinyan will assess revolution as completed only after they reach all revolutionary goals   

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan does not think that today is the last day of the revolution. “I think it’s not right to say so, since only the first stage of the revolution has ended. The revolution will not end unless we reach all the goals of the revolution. One of the key goals of the revolution is to make Armenia an economically developed country. Day by day Armenia becomes more powerful in terms of economy, on the international arena with its democracy and rule of law”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying, speaking to the reporters at the headquarter of “My step” block.

He added that his Government and team still has the opportunity to make Armenia powerful. “As long as we have that opportunity and the mandate, we will spare no efforts”, the acting PM said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan