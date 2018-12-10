Nikol Pashinyan arrives at headquarter of “My Step” block

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived at the headquarter of “My Step” block. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said that he will give no press conference. The members of the block present the preliminary results of the elections to him.

Acting Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, candidates for MP Alen Simonyan and Lena Nazaryan, acting Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan and others are also at the headquarter.

The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has presented preliminary results of 313 polling stations.

“My Step” block with 61 thousand and 281 votes or 68.99% is the leader by now. Only Prosperous Armenia Party has received 10.02 votes. All the other forces have received less than 10%.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan