CEC presents preliminary results of 313 polling stations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has presented preliminary results of 313 polling stations.

ARMENPRESS reports the leader is “My Step” block with 61 thousand and 281 votes or 68.99%.

1 Republican Party of Armenia – 3467 votes or 3.9%

2 Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party – 451 votes or 0.51%

3 Armenian Revolutionary Federation – 4632 votes or 5.21%

4 My Step block – 61281 votes or 68.99%

5 Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party – 5555 votes or 6.25%

6 Christian-People’s Rebirth Party – 400 votes or 0.45%

7 National Progress Party – 326 votes or 0.37%

8 Menk (We) Alliance – 1758 votes or 1.98%

9 Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law) – 744 votes or 0.84%

10 Sasna Tsrer pan-Armenian party – 1309 votes or 1.47%

11 Prosperous Armenia party – 8901 votes or 10.02%

