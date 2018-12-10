CEC presents preliminary results of 185 polling stations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has presented preliminary results of 185 polling stations.

ARMENPRESS reports the leader is “My Step” block with 24 thousand and 466 votes or 67.24%

Republican Party of Armenia – 1486 votes or 4.08%

Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party – 185 votes or 0.51% Armenian Revolutionary Federation – 2295 votes or 6.31% My Step block – 24466 votes or 67.24% Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party – 2311 votes or 6.35% Christian-People’s Rebirth Party – 156 votes or 0.43% National Progress Party – 128 votes or 0.35% Menk (We) Alliance – 672 votes or 1.85% Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law) – 329 votes or 0.9% Sasna Tsrer pan-Armenian party – 512 votes or 1.41% Prosperous Armenia party – 3848 votes or 10.57%

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan